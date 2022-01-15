Ghana needs another gas processing plant – Napo to Ghana Gas Board

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged the Board of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) to work vigorously in getting the nation a second Gas Processing Plant.

The Sector Minister made the call when he joined the Board of Ghana National Gas Company at their maiden meeting for 2022 on Thursday 13th January 2022.



According to the Minister, the meeting provided the opportunity for open and frank discussions on the future of the company which is inextricably tied to Ghana’s Gas prospects.



“In my remarks, I reiterated the importance of gas in our nation’s industrialization agenda and the need for the Board to take vigorous steps to ensure the establishment of the country’s second Gas Processing Plant.



“This in my view is long overdue especially as the population expands and over 70% of our fuel requirement for power generation is met by natural gas,” he reiterated.

Mr. Opoku Prempeh stated that he also reminded the Board of the crucial role that the company has to play with LPG for Ghana’s development agenda.



He added that the move must be within the context of the Nation’s commitment to the Paris Agreement.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South also reminded the Board of the key contribution it has to make with the relevant stakeholders in the realization of the President Akufo-Addo’s Petroleum Hub vision by 2030.



“As sector Minister, I remain optimistic that with hard work, team work, tenacity of purpose and an unalloyed sense of patriotism, the energy sector of our country will continue to provide the needed support for our national economy,” he added.