Ghana needs leaders with values, not just policies – Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey has prescribed a revitalization of the values of leaders as an antidote to Ghana’s economic woes.

Speaking on the morning programme of Radio Gold, the General Secretary, mourned the moral decay among the current crop of leaders saying, “I’m not expecting perfect people but people with values and passion for their nation and I’m not seeing that. Akufo Addo is bad and Bawumia is worse.”



Fifi Kwetey motioned that the NDC is a political party that was started based on values and should remain big on that. The NDC to him, is to provide leadership that will elevate all citizens unlike the NPP who seeks to milk the country to benefit a few.



“Positioning ourselves as people with values, different from the NPP is even more important than policies. Values are critical because values define who you are. Anyone can have a policy but any policy proposed by people with no values become an empty husk and will show their degeneration just as we are seeing now.”

He admonished that the NDC goes back to building values first and then to formulate policies that will be hinged on and executed with high-value standards to transform Ghana. “The NDC is not made up of perfect people”, he said, “we do not also claim to have all the answers, but Ghana is safer in our hands”.



The General Secretary stated that “Ghana’s economic meltdown is not from Covid or Russia -Ukraine war but the fact is that the NPP that supervised the collapse of our country does not have the humility to accept that their lack of love for nation and fiscal irresponsibility led us here.”



He ended by saying the NPP just wants to win power by spinning lies and throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. “Far worse than the economic collapse we see today is the leadership and moral collapse that the NPP represents.”