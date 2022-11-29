0
Ghana needs to review laws against domestic violence, witchcraft allegations — Zonta Ghana

Zonta Ghana members

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Zonta Ghana has asked policy and law makers to review existing laws for better protection of women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence.

The ills include domestic violence, witchcraft allegations, forced and early marriage, and sexual harassment at the workplace.

The five Zonta Clubs, comprising Zonta Ghana, said this in a joint statement when they joined the rest of the world to mark the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence on the theme: “Unite: Activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls”.

The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, emphasised that violence against women and girls was a breach of human rights.

To eliminate the inhuman treatment, it called for policy changes to ensure that women and girls were protected by emergency response systems put in place for moments of pandemics and emergencies.

Zonta Ghana also urged all actors, including Government, Civil Society Organisations, Women’s Rights Organisations, young people, the private sector, the media and the UN system, to join forces in addressing the global pandemic of violence against women and girls, which was made worse by COVID-19.

“We count on men and boys as allies in this fight. Together we can achieve much in protection from violence against women and girls,” the statement added.

