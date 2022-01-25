Ghana now hard; but for Kofi Job I would’ve been starving – Ex-NPP MP

Fomer MP for Ejisu Constituency Hon. Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency Hon. Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi has openly admitted times are hard in the country; revealing that but for the intervention of a renowned contractor, he would probably have starved to death.

According to him on a live television discussion monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Deputy Roads and Highways Minister said Mr. Kofi Job Gyasi, Owner, Kofi Job Company Limited is the one who occasionally comes to his aid but for that, the story would have been different



“If you are talking about hard times and poverty, people complain and we hear. It is not a fallacy that people are suffering. If you come to my house there are a lot of people who are there seeking help. But for Kofi Job, it is possible I would have starved to death”, he revealed.



On what happened to his accrued ex-gratia for three terms he responded “that money is always spent long before it hits the account. Once it is paid it is used to repay monies that may have been borrowed in anticipation of its arrival. Sometimes when it even comes you don’t know.

"For the number of terms I served in parliament, it is only during the last term I had something small. It is debited at the accounts office at parliament before the remaining amount hits my account. The first two terms as an MP I made nothing”, he disclosed.



The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful disclosed that part of the amount was used to finance party activities in opposition at the constituency level.



“While in opposition, the finances of party activities depended on you as an MP. My constituency then was Ejisu-Juaben and my first ex-gratia after all deduction I was still owing GHC20,000. In my second term, a similar thing happened it is after my third I made something a little,” he stressed.