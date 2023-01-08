Ghana now reduced to ‘a circus in a zoo’ – KSM mocks government

Kwaku Sintim-Misa alias KSM

A tweet from Kwaku Sintim-Misa on January 7, 2023, described Ghana as a country that has been “reduced to a circus in a zoo”.

KSM, as the veteran standup comedian is affectionately called, had subtly taunted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for boasting of the availability of ‘the men’ in the party and their ability to manage the economy better than the NDC while in opposition.



“We in the NPP have the men and the women that will give Ghanaians a decent standard of living,” Akufo-Addo’s tweet in 2015 read.



Having observed that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has failed woefully, KSM has not hidden his assessment of the party. Through his social media accounts, he has consistently criticized the NPP for mismanaging the economy and worsening the cost of living.



In his tweet that said Ghana has been reduced to ‘a circus in a zoo’, KSM made a mockery of the ‘we have the men’ mantra.



He said: “Asem o. I thought "You had the MEN" apparently you just have "THE MAN".



Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced the government to seek an International Monetary Fund facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and the government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.

The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.





We in the NPP have the men and the women that will give Ghanaians a decent standard of living. #RiseAndBuildTour — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 4, 2015

Asem o. I thought "You had the MEN" apparently you just have "THE MAN". GH now reduced to "A CIRCUS IN A ZOO" ???? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) January 7, 2023

BB