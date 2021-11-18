Ghana on track, ignore NDC’s criticisms of 2022 budget – John Boadu to Ghanaians

General Secretary for NPP John Boadu

General Secretary for the Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has asked the people of Ghana not to give a listening ear to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC since the Finance Minister presented the budget for 2022 have condemned the governing political party for the introduction of new levies and other measures they say will visit untold hardship on the people of Ghana.



Aide to the former President of Ghana Joyce Bawa Mogtari for example has called on the Minority in Parliament to as a matter of fact oppose the budget and insist on the scrapping of the e-levy government has introduced.



Reacting to the concerns raised by the NDC after reading the budget, John Boadu indicated that it’s imperative that Ghanaians do not pay a listening ear to whatever they say because as opposition it’s clear there is no way they will support great initiatives by the government.

“We all know that as an opposition political party, you have to say something at all times. Even recently when Bawumia gave a lecture about digitization, the things he spoke about were things we have done and even with some we came to meet the NDC do it so there was no reason to condemn but they condemned it.”



“The NDC should be grateful that our strides have earned the country so much. The Mobile money interoperability that they gave a contract of $1.5 billion was done with $4 million so sometimes they need to slow down on the critique of our work.”



