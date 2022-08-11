Ghana poised to become destination for tertiary education in Africa

Dr. Ahmed Jinapor

Ghana is well positioned to be the most attractive destination for delivering quality tertiary education in Africa, Dr. Ahmed Jinapor, the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), has disclosed.

He said the vision was attainable when the players within and outside the tertiary educational delivery landscape demonstrated commitment and patriotism to their various roles.



Dr. Jinapor was speaking on the topic, “the role of private universities in the provision of quality tertiary education in Ghana” at the second graduation ceremony of the Anglican University College of Technology (ANGUTECH) – Nkoranza campus on Saturday.



He said the concept of affiliation by Act 1023 was no more, and all uncharted institutions were to take steps to charter on or before August 2026.



Dr. Jinapor assured GTEC’s commitment to providing guidance and assistance in the realisation of the mandatory requirement to have institutions chartered, for the attainment of academic excellence.



He added that the indiscriminate change of institutional names, relocation, and penchant for chasing potential students through the citing of satellite campuses was detrimental to quality tertiary education delivery in the country.



The Deputy Director-General indicated that the growth and sustenance of the Anglican University College are informed by the commitment, dedication, and tenacity of staff and faculty to nurture its programmes to perfection.

Dr. Jinapor implored the graduands to see themselves as ambassadors of tertiary education and be mindful of their conduct and attitude to work in order to protect the good image of ANGUTECH.



"Religious and missionary institutions have provided unique educational delivery systems characterised by discipline, fear of God, punctuality and constructive competition.”



"These traits have contributed positively to the lives of many prominent persons working in the country's various sectors of the economy," he stated.



Dr. Jinapor urged mission-based private universities in the country to replicate the success stories at the pre-tertiary levels by translating such successes to the tertiary landscape in which they operate.



The Deputy Director-General commended ANGUTECH for advancing and promoting high-level science and technology education with innovative research and extension services to the nation.