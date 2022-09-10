Ghana police hailed for arresting Hungarian diplomat over reckless driving

Ghana Police

Some pedestrians and motorists have heaped praises on the Ghana Police Service for arresting David Bekesi, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Hungarian Embassy in Accra for reckless driving around the Airport area on Friday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, police officers on traffic duty at the Airport bypass arrested the diplomat, who was driving a Toyota RAV 4, with registration number plate CD 401 – 16, for the offense of careless and inconsiderate driving, which is a violation of the country’s road traffic regulations.



Eyewitnesses said that the diplomat allegedly resisted being taken to the police station for several minutes after his arrest, reported Asaaseradio.com.



In the course of his resistance, the eyewitnesses said officers effecting the arrest noted that the diplomat had on several occasions been warned for the same conduct.

The diplomat has since been released after the matter was referred to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in line with diplomatic practices.



The police are yet to officially comment on the case.