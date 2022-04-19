0
Ghana police pick up six robbers during Easter season

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The police have picked up six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The suspects were arrested between the period of 15 and 17 April 2022, a statement from the police on Easter Monday (18 April) said.

“Items retrieved so far from the suspects are a locally manufactured gun, a foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved,” the statement issued by Supt Alexander Obeng, the director of public affairs said.

