40
Menu
News

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022

Ghana World Cup Black Stars qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana against all odds got the job done in Abuja after booking a 2022 FIOFA World Cup spot at the expense of their West African rivals, Nigeria.

Ghana against all odds got the job done in Abuja after booking a 2022 FIOFA World Cup spot at the expense of their West African rivals, Nigeria. Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles based on the aggregate scoreline.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Related Articles: