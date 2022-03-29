Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana against all odds got the job done in Abuja after booking a 2022 FIOFA World Cup spot at the expense of their West African rivals, Nigeria. Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles based on the aggregate scoreline.
