Ghana receives Altra Low Vaccine Transportation Land Cruisers

The refrigerator vehicles keep vaccines under good temperature

Source: GNA

Medical Systems, a refrigerator manufacturing company, has supported Ghana with 10 Altra Low Vaccine Transportation Land Cruisers to help in the deployment of vaccines across the country.

The refrigerator vehicles, keep vaccines under good temperature while being transported.



Mr Luc PROVOST, Chief Executive Officer, B Medical Systems, said, handing over the land cruisers to the Minister of Health, said the guesture was to ensure vaccines reach all the population.



Mr PROVOST acknowledged government's efforts and also commended the Minister for putting in place good interventions in the fight against the virus in the country.



Mr Kweku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, expressed appreciation to the company for support they have rendered the country, adding that the vehicles came in at the right time.

He explained the various initiatives being undertaken by government to ensure that the country was not faced with a fourth wave especially with Ghana recording cases of the new Omicron variant.



The Minister said handing over the vehicles to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), would ensure there was no vaccine wastage and would also enable facilities have access to medicines quickly in times of need.



Dr Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, the Director General, GHS, said the vaccination exercise was important thus pledged to ensure that all 10 vehicles served all the 261 districts in the country.



B Medical Systems, specializes in research, development and the manufacture of professional refrigerators and deep freezers, storage and transport concepts, high-quality instruments and equipment for laboratories, medicine, biotechnology and Life Sciences.