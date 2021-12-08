Ghana records 27 new Coronavirus cases

The country’s active cases are now 692 according to the Ghana Health Service

Ghana has recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has said.

The country’s active cases are now 692, this, according to the Service has brought the country’s total confirmed cases to 131,246 as of December 1, 2021.



The Service has also indicated that there were no persons in critical condition while 23 people are said to be in severe conditions.



According to GHS, 129,326 people have recovered from the virus but unfortunately, 1,228 people have died as a result of the infection.



The service said it has so far con­ducted 2,000,764 tests since the out­break of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.6 percent.



On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 328 after recording 70,795 cases out of which 70,183 have recovered and have been discharged followed by Ashanti with 20,721 cases and 20,336 recoveries and discharges.



Western Region has 7,466 recover­ies out of 7,549 cases while Central Region has 4,862 cases with 4,811re­coveries and discharges.

The Service also said that the Eastern Region has confirmed cases of 6,605 with 6,464 recoveries and discharges while Oti has 839 recover­ies with 848 cases.



It also stated that the Bono East Region has recorded 2,555cases out of which 2,490 people have recovered and have been discharged.



The Volta Region, the GHS said has a total of 5,411 cases out of which 5,310 were recoveries and discharges thereby leaving the region with 22active cases.



The Bono Region has a total of 2,033 recoveries and discharges out of 2,123 cases leaving it with one active case.



The Ahafo Region has 1,060 cases with 1,028 recoveries while Savan­nah Region has 262 cases with 259 recoveries.



North East has 283 cases with 272 recoveries, Northern has 1,761 cases with 1,730 recoveries while West­ern North has 1,006 cases with 994 recoveries.

The Service said the Upper East Region has 1,494 cases with 1,433 recoveries, the Upper West has 743 cases with 709 recoveries while the in­ternational travellers (KIA) has 3,168 cases with 2,969 recoveries.



The GHS has, therefore, called for the stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocol to help combat the pandemic.



The Service has also appealed to unvaccinated members of the public to go in for the COVID-19 jab to ensure that the country’s target for herd immunity was achieved while preventing the vaccines from going bad.



It declared December as the vaccine month in order to forestal a similar situation last year where there was a major upsurge in the number of cases in the country after the yuletide.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Direc­tor-General of the GHS, addressing the media in Accra on Sunday said the declaration of December as the vaccine month was to enable as many Ghanaians as possible to be vaccinat­ed against the disease.