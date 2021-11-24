Ghana records 27 new Coronavirus cases – GHS

Novel Coronavirus

Accra tops regional COVID-19 chart with 502 active cases

Ghana Health Service has called for stricter enforcement of Covid-19 protocols



Ghana’s active cases currently stands at 734



The Ghana Health Service has said that, Ghana has recorded 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 734 the country’s active cases and 130,827 confirmed cases as at November 17, 2021.



Three persons are said to be in a critical condition while 25 are in severe conditions.



The Ghana Health Service has however noted that 128,885 people have recovered from the virus with 1,208 unfortunately dying as a result of the viral infection.