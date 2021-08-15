Ghana records 6,220 active cases of Covid-19

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye is the DG of the Ghana Health Service

Ghana has recorded 6,220 active cases of the Coronavirus as of Sunday August 15, data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

In all, the country has recorded 110,710 cases with 103,568 recoveries.



The death rate is 992.



Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has advised members of the public who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca against going in for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He said doing so may put their lives at risk.



“We have a mechanism of checking on how we ensure that we are giving to those who are qualified.



“I believe that if someone’s intention is to cheat, by telling them how we intend to check, will make it difficult for us to check, but we don’t have enough evidence for the safety of mixing vaccines and in terms of what benefits you get,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.