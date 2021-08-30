Ghana records over 1,000 Coronavirus deaths in 16 months

Ghana has recorded a total of 1008 deaths since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country

Ghana has recorded a total of one thousand and eight (1008) Coronavirus related deaths as of August 23, 2021.



The country recorded its first case of the deadly Coronavirus virus on March 12, 2020. Since the outbreak, a total of 117,636 persons have contracted the virus in Ghana.



The number of recoveries stands at 109,612. Ghanaians have been educated on the need to adhere to safety protocols with the surge in active cases.



Reports, however, show that there has been a decline in the adherence to safety protocols especially the wearing of nose masks.

The National Case Management Coordinator for Severe and Critical Covid-19 cases, Dr. Christian Owoo, has indicated that more youth are contracting the virus in the third wave and has advised that they get vaccinated.



“There is that notion that if you are young, you are wearing a bulletproof against the virus, that is not true. We are losing people who are young, who have not vaccinated, because of non-adherence and also because we are not yet out of this wave,” said Dr Owoo in an interview on Top Story.



