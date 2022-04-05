0
Ghana risks returning to dreaded ‘dumsor’ – Kwabena Donkor

Kwabena Donkor12121312121212 Former Minister for power, Kwabena Donkor

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has warned of the return of the dreaded power crisis popularly known as “dumsor” if the government does not immediately invest in the expansion of the power generation capacity of the country.

Addressing the media in parliament, the Pru East MP argued the recent power outages being experienced across the country are signs of troubles to come.

According to him, it takes more than 2 years for any thermal plant to start generating power hence his caution now so the country is not taken through what he witnessed as power minister.

“This country is most likely to face load-shedding in the next two years if urgent steps are not taken from this moment to increase our power generation. Power consumption demand increases between 7% and 15% every year, and it takes a minimum of three years to bring on stream a new thermal plant. We seem to be sleepwalking into a situation of possible power outages as a result of supply limitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country has recently enjoyed a fairly stable power supply, with isolated cases of outages in various parts of the country.

