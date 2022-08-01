6
Menu
News

Ghana’s 17th visit to IMF 'a remarkable display of financial indiscipline' – KSM

KSM GTV Veteran journalist Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM)

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran journalist, Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has said that Ghana’s visit to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 17th time is a remarkable display of the country’s financial indiscipline.

Ghana announced through the Information Ministry that it will be seeking for a bailout from the IMF.

The West African country said it will fashion out a programme that will make the lives of the people better.

This won’t be the first time Ghana will be seeking for a bailout from the IMF as several governments have had to resort to them for the needed support over the years.

However, things don’t seem to even change after the intervention is sought.

Commenting on the IMF bailout sought by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, Kwaku Sintim Misa indicated that “REAT MILESTONE FOR GHANA. GH has been AWARDED the enviable IMF LOYALTY CARD for approaching the IMF 17 times. A remarkable display of FINANCIAL INDISCIPLINE. GHANA AYEKOO”.

In a series of tweets he shared, KSM added that now, Ghana as a country is free to suffer.





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: