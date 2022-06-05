Ghana’s 40 traditional cathedrals that are not attracting tourists

The Most Holy Trinity Cathedral in Accra, owned by the Anglican Church

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is building Ghana a new, ultra-modern cathedral that is aimed to attract many tourists and boost Ghana’s economy.

At least, one other thing too is clear about this new National Cathedral: it is in fulfilment of the president’s personal pledge to God.



When completed, the $350 million National Cathedral will include the largest Bible museum in the world, among other components that will make up its unique features.



“We are going to build the biggest bible museum in the world in terms of space, content and technology…If Ghana is able to build this cathedral, it’s going to be very iconic…” Reverend Kusi Boateng, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, said in December 2021.



He also said that the museum will contain fruits and other elements from the Garden of Eden.



But Ghana is not going to see its first cathedral in this National Cathedral.



In a list put together by GhanaWeb and sourced from wikipedia.com, we bring to readers the 40 traditional cathedrals in the country that, in the estimation of the projections the government has for the National Cathedral, are not at the level of attracting as many tourists.



These cathedrals are owned by the Roman Catholic, Anglican and Methodist churches:



Roman Catholic



Cathedrals of the Roman Catholic Church in Ghana:



• Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra



• St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Cape Coast



• St. Anne's Cathedral in Damongo

• Cathedral of St. Anthony of Padua in Goaso



• Sacred Heart Cathedral in Ho



• Christ the King Cathedral in Akatsi



• St. George's Cathedral in Koforidua



• St. Paul Cathedral in Mampong



• St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica in Kumasi



• Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Navrongo



• St. Thomas Cathedral in Obuasi



• Our Lady Star of the Sea Cathedral in Takoradi



• Christ the King Cathedral in Sunyani



• Our Lady of Annunciation Cathedral in Tamale



• Cathedral of St. Paul in Techiman

• St. Andrew's Cathedral in Wa



• Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wiawso



• Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Yendi



• St. Michael Co-Cathedral in Keta



• St. Gabriel's Co-Cathedral in Konongo



• Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral in Bolgatanga



• St. Paul's Pro-Cathedral in Sekondi



• St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Donkorkrom



• St. Peter Claver's Cathedral in Jasikan







Anglican



Cathedrals of the Church of the Province of West Africa:

• Holy Trinity Cathedral in Accra



• The Cathedral Church of St Michael and All Angels in Asante Mampong



• Christ Church Cathedral in Cape Coast



• Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr in Ho



• Saint Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi



• The Cathedral Church of Ascension in Sefwi-Wiawso



• Bishop Agliomby's Memorial Cathedral in Tamale



• St. Andrews Cathedral in Sekondi



• St. Anselm's Anglican Cathedral in Sunyani



• St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Koforidua



• The Cathedral Church of St Anthony of Padua in Diocese of Dunkwa-on-Offin





Methodist



Cathedrals of the Methodist Church of Ghana:



• Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Accra



• Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Cape Coast



• Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Kumasi



• Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Sekondi



• St. Paul's Methodist Cathedral in Tema



