Ghana's Abena Oppong-Asare promoted to Shadow Minister for Women’s Health and Mental Health in UK

Erith and Thamesmead MP, Abena Oppong-Asare has been promoted to the position of Shadow Minister for Women’s Health and Mental Health by the Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

She formerly held the role of Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury for almost 3 years,



The key role will require Ms. Oppong-Asare MP to scrutinize the government to ensure they are held accountable in legislative procedures and in ministerial conduct.



As opposition minister her role will also require her to ensure Labour is ready for government in case of electoral victory, and ready to deliver their mission to build an NHS Fit for the Future.



The Labour Party has already committed to getting waiting lists down and getting people treated on time. This includes a 10-year plan for change and modernisation and this will include one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history.

The plan includes individual care and mental health treatment which is at the heart of the Labour Party’s mission, which Ms Oppong-Asare will lead on.



In her new role, she will be working with various charities and stakeholders, listening to experts in Women’s Health and Mental Health, and considering how the Party will do things differently. Furthermore, she will also be speaking to those working in the health and care sectors and the patients receiving care.



Abena Oppong-Asare MP said: “I am honoured to be appointed to the role of Shadow Minister for Women’s Health and Mental Health. This is am issue I am passionate about and I will love to see Women’s Health and Mental Health services transformed into something that the British people can be truly proud of. I want everybody to receive the support that they deserve, delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible.’’