Ghana's Ambassador to Italy has died

Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng was Ghana's Ambassador to Italy

News just coming in says that Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, who is also accredited to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and FAO, Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, has died.

Her death, reported by asaaseradio.com, happened in the early hours of Wednesday, October 20, 2021, after a short illness in Italy.



Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng recently hosted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Serbia when the latter attended the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in her concurrent capacity to Serbia, the report added.



She was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the country’s representative in Italy in 2019.

Eudora Quartey-Koranteng succeeded Paulina Patience Abayage, after she was recalled by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the Upper East Region Minister.



