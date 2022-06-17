Ghana's COVID-19 active cases increases to 1,064

File photo

Greater Accra Region leads with 923 active cases

16,396,820 doses of vaccines have been administered, GHS



Ghana COVID-19 cases surge



Ghana's active COVID-19 cases have, for the first time since a revision to the COVID-19 prevention measures, seen an increase in active cases.



Figures from the Ghana Health Service' COVID-19 portal indicate that as of June 13, 2022, the country had 1,064 active cases and had administered a total of 16,396,820 vaccine doses.

Per the Ghana Health Service portal, 11 regions have active cases, namely; the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Bono East, Western, Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Upper East regions.



The regions without active cases of the illness are North East, Northern, Western North, Ahafo and Savannah.



