0
Menu
News

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases increases to 1,064

COVID 19 1.jpeg File photo

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Greater Accra Region leads with 923 active cases

16,396,820 doses of vaccines have been administered, GHS

Ghana COVID-19 cases surge

Ghana's active COVID-19 cases have, for the first time since a revision to the COVID-19 prevention measures, seen an increase in active cases.

Figures from the Ghana Health Service' COVID-19 portal indicate that as of June 13, 2022, the country had 1,064 active cases and had administered a total of 16,396,820 vaccine doses.

Per the Ghana Health Service portal, 11 regions have active cases, namely; the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Bono East, Western, Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Upper East regions.

The regions without active cases of the illness are North East, Northern, Western North, Ahafo and Savannah.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al