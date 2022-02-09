Ghana’s COVID-19 efforts a success story – Health Minister

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has indicated that the measures employed by the government to curb the spread and impact of COVID-19 in Ghana have been a success so far.



According to the minister, Ghana’s strong performance on the COVID-19 fight was even recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), myjoyonline.com reported.

“World Health Organisation (WHO) assessment last year indicated that the two countries on the globe that got COVID management right were Ghana and South Korea. It is evidenced in a lot of things we are doing,” he is reported to have said.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu disclosed that as of February 5, 2022, Ghana had recorded 1,426 COVID-19 deaths.



“This is not what we wanted, but if you compare to daily loss of lives of 2000s elsewhere, looks like ours has been a success,” he said.



The minister explained that Ghana’s tracing, treatment, and vaccination strategy have been carried out successfully, adding that the effectiveness of these measures is the reason behind the relatively low number of infections and deaths recorded.