Ghana's Coronavirus case count hits 27,060 with 145 deaths

488 new infections of the fast spreading Coronavirus have pushed Ghana's case count to 27,060, the Ghana Health Service has reported on Sunday, July 19.
There has also been another death, bringing to total 145.
According to the Ghana Health Service report, the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”
Additionally, clinical recoveries have surged to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases at 3,871.
The Greater Accra Region remains the geographical area with the highest infections, followed by Ashanti Region.
Below is the breakdown of the infections in the regions
Greater Accra Region – 14,923
Ashanti Region – 5,642
Western Region – 2,218
Central Region – 1,140
Eastern Region – 1,030
Volta Region – 492
Bono East Region – 294
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Western North Region – 216
Bono Region – 166
Oti Region – 143
Ahafo Region – 103
Upper West Region – 74
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
