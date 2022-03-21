Ghana’s Covid-19 active cases drop to less than 70

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu

The country’s current case count of the deadly Coronavirus disease is seeing a steady decline.

This is based on the reduction in the number of active cases recorded per the updated data provided by the Ghana Health Service.



According to the latest data, cases at various health facilities in the country have declined from 6,224 cases to about 69 within a month.



As at January 22, 2022, the country recorded 154, 891 confirmed cases of which 277 were new cases as well as a total 6, 224 active cases.



However, 147, 310 patients have recovered and were discharged from the various holding centres while the death toll recorded was 1, 357.



Currently the number of people with confirmed cases stands 69, according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update as of Friday, March 18.

Out of the active cases provided above has 16 new recorded ones, leaving the total cases on death at 1, 445 as at March 19, 2022.



Ghana recorded two of it first cases of the global pandemic on March 12, 2020, when two infected nationals from Norway and the other from Turkey had come to the country.



Though, preventive measures were put in place by the government to curb the spread of the disease, in June 2020, Ghana was ranked as the country with the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa with 12,929 being active.



Subsequently, a report by Chinese Business Network ‘Yicai Media Group’ ranked Ghana as the ‘best’ responsive country in Africa on COVID-19 prevention measures and other factors.



Meanwhile, in January 2021, Ghana was ranked as the 41st ‘best’ in the world in COVID-19 response by an Australian think tank.