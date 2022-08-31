Ghana's Diaspora is key to our economic development - Samira Bawumia

2nd Lady of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia speaking at the Royal Dinner in Toronto

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah

﻿The 2nd Lady of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. Samira Bawumia has praised Ghanaians in Diaspora for their huge contributions to the economic development of Ghana.

Speaking at the Royal Durbar and Dinner-Dance in Toronto on Sunday, August 28, 2022, the 2nd Lady of Ghana remarked, “Ghana Diaspora is key to Ghana’s economic development”.



And that it is on record that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Ghanaians in Diaspora during 2021 remitted 4.5 billion US dollars to Ghana. She pointed out that the government of Ghana can’t develop the country alone without the help of all Ghanaians at home and abroad.



The Royal Durbar and Dinner-Dance were held as a follow-up to the Women’s Conference a day before in Toronto under the theme: “Igniting The Ghanaian-Canadian Diaspora Dream-The Role of Women”. It was organized by the Women’s Wing of the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) under the dynamic leadership of Ms. Maud Cole.



The 2nd Lady of Ghana was ably supported in her duty at the Royal Durbar and Dinner by the Ghana High Commissioner in Canada, H.E. Mr. Anselm Sowah who officially welcomed her to Canada and to Toronto in particular. Accompanying H.E. Mrs. Bawumia to Canada was Dr. Nadia, a director at the Office of the Diaspora at the Office of the President of Ghana in Accra.

The diverse and richly Ghanaian cultural pageantry was on display at the Apostles’ Continuation Church banquet hall with the Seraphic Choir of Toronto rendering melodious Ghanaian patriotic songs.



The program was part of fundraising activities lined up by the GCAO in aid of the proposed Ghanaian Heritage Center to be built in Toronto. The 2nd was happy to personally contribute towards that cause. THE TIME IS NOW!







