2
Menu
News

Ghana's Electoral Commission prided as one of the best on the continent – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama12131113131312 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We believe EC has built enough capacity to hold a free and fair election

Ghana has become the gold standard for elections, John Mahama

Right leaders need to fight corruption, John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana has become the gold standard of elections since it started conducting elections in 1992.

According to him, the EC is prided as one of the best on the continent after holding several elections successfully.

“We have held several elections since 1992 in Ghana. Ghana has become the gold standard for elections, and our electoral commission is prided as one of the best on the continent.”

Speaking about the Electoral Commission in an interview with NBS Television during his visit to Uganda, the former president said “We believe Electoral Commission (EC) has built enough capacity to hold a free and fair election.”

Also speaking on corruption in Ghana, he said even though Ghana has the institution to fight corruption, the right leadership is needed to make sure these organizations are working.

“We have the state institutions that fight corruption but we need the political will to be able to do that, and so it is not about having the right set of law and the agencies to do it but it needs leadership to make sure that these organizations are working.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods