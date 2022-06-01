5
Menu
News

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority hints placing ban on all tobacco products

Nii Nortey Nortey.png Regional Regulatory Officer of the FDA, Nii Nortey Nortey

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, says it will soon ban all tobacco products in the country.

It said that there is an ongoing legislative amendment of the already existing tobacco act which will help cover all tobacco products.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Regional Regulatory Officer of the FDA, Nii Nortey Nortey, noted that ”banning it outright is difficult, but the Authority is making a headway”.

Internal Medicine Resident at the Ghana Thoracic Society, Dr. Dotse Angela Tugbewofia advocated that until the ban, people should stop the intake of shisha as it has now become the trend among the youth.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’