Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority hints placing ban on all tobacco products

Regional Regulatory Officer of the FDA, Nii Nortey Nortey

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, says it will soon ban all tobacco products in the country.

It said that there is an ongoing legislative amendment of the already existing tobacco act which will help cover all tobacco products.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Regional Regulatory Officer of the FDA, Nii Nortey Nortey, noted that ”banning it outright is difficult, but the Authority is making a headway”.



Internal Medicine Resident at the Ghana Thoracic Society, Dr. Dotse Angela Tugbewofia advocated that until the ban, people should stop the intake of shisha as it has now become the trend among the youth.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



