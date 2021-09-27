Ghana’s HIV numbers hit 346,120; 18,928 recorded in 2020 - Ghana AIDS Commission

These figures reveal that females recorded the highest percentage of 83%

Out of approximately 30.8 million Ghanaian population, 346,120 are reported to be HIV positive with a new infection of 18,928 in 2020.

Speaking on the status of Ghana’s HIV epidemic at a media engagement session at Koforidua in Eastern Region, the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene noted that the country’s HIV prevalence is 1.68%.



He explained that out of the 18,928 new infections recorded, adults (Age 25 and above) constituted 9,796 representing 53%, young people (Age 15 -24) constituted 5,211 representing 28% and Children (0-14) constituted 2,961 representing 19%.



These figures reveal that females recorded the highest percentage of 83% as against 17% for males. This he explained is due to how susceptible women are to contracting the HIV Virus due to the nature of their reproductive organ.



District HIV Infection prevalence



Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene noted that the first five districts recording the highest HIV infection rate are Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Dormaa East, Tano South and Asuogyaman Districts.

AIDS Related Deaths



Records show that a total of 12,758 persons have died from AIDS-related diseases. This is as a result of some infected persons not taking the prescribed Antiretroviral drugs, resorting to herbal treatment while others live under the superstition of being healed spiritually.



Worrying trend



Statistics reveal that the young population (0-24) constitutes 47% of the population of new infections with gender segregation of females 83% and male 17%. As a country that wants to achieve a 95-95-95 fast track target, such statistics leave much to be desired. There is a need for a conscious effort to get the Ghanaian population especially the youth knowledgeable in best practices so as not to contract HIV.



National Strategic Plan

Strategically, the Government of Ghana through the Ghana AIDS Commission seeks to accelerate progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. It has as its HIV prevention objective to reduce new HIV infections by 85% in the general population, key populations, adolescent girls, and young women and eliminate mother to child transmission.



LGBTQI



Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene emphatically stated that the Ghana AIDS Commission does not promote LGBTQI activities and is not against the LGBTQI Bill before Parliament. He called for collaborative efforts to end new infections and not seen as LGBTQI thereby thwarting its efforts in collaborative works with other stakeholders