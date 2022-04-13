2
Ghana's Health Minister decries rising cases of non-communicable diseases

Kwaku Agyeman Manu Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has expressed concern over the rising number of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) related deaths in the country.

According to him, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, cancers among others are killing more people compared to malaria and HIV/AIDS.

He was speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the International Strategic Dialogue on Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs)on April 12, 2022, in Accra.

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo who has been working towards the fight against child cancers, noted with concern the high number of non-communicable diseases among children. She has therefore stressed the need for the training of more health workers in handling of NCDs.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare noted that many people are dying of NCDs. He called on world leaders to work restlessly to reverse the trend.

Dr. Nsiah Asare outlined some efforts being made by the government of Ghana and launched the Global Non-communicable Diseases (NCD) Compact 2020-2030 which aims to save by 2030, the lives of 50 million people from dying prematurely.

Other world leaders who joined the dialogue virtually and in person stated their resolve to help reduce non-communicable diseases (NCD) in their respective countries, as it is estimated that some 41 million people die of NCDs each year.

Source: gbcghanonline.com
