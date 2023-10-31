Ghana’s High Commission confirms robbery at Church of Pentecost in South Africa

The robbers took valuables belonging to the church and its members and also kidnapped a deacon

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has confirmed a robbery attack on the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost.

In a statement dated October 30, 2023, the High Commission also confirmed the kidnap of a deacon of the church during the incident which took place on October 29, 2023.



“The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service on 29* October, 2023,” the Mission said.



The statemet added that South African authorities were working to ensure the rescue of victim.



“The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the Mission said.



The High Commission further advised members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Background



A Ghanaian community was attacked by a group of armed robbers while they were at a church service in South Africa.



A viral video of the incident captured the congregation being attacked by the gunmen who stormed the auditorium during the service.



As the preacher was delivering his sermon, chaos instantly erupted, showing the armed robbers robbing the congregants at gunpoint.



The preacher, believed to be the leader of the assembly, was specifically targeted as the robbers seized phones and valuables from him, while also looting from the rest of the worshipers.

One of the robbers approached the pulpit, coercing the preacher to lead them to the location where money was kept.





???? Unbelievable! ????



In a shocking incident caught live on camera, the #Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost of Ghana was targeted by armed robbers in South Africa. ????



???? Thoughts are with the congregation, and hope for the safe return of the kidnapped Deacon. ???????????????? ???? pic.twitter.com/o06J90NVBm — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) October 30, 2023

Congregation of Johannesburg branch of Church of Pentecost robbed at gun point; Deacon kidnapped - High Commission of Ghana, Pretoria….#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/anmbOf1b5V — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) October 30, 2023

GA/SARA