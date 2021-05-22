Ghana’s High Commission to Canada to grace inauguration ceremony of Ghana Union of Canada

The Inauguration Ceremony comes off on May 24, 2021

Source: Ghana Union of Canada

Anselm Ransford Adzetey, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, is expected to be a guest speaker at the official launching of the Ghana Union of Canada on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The virtual event, which is on the theme “Establishing a Unified Voice for Canada’s Ghanaian Community,” seeks to officially unveil the group as a proactive, reactive, united and self-sustaining body that provides a unified voice in advancing the common interest of the people of Ghanaian heritage.



Three core pillars drive the GUC; immigration, settlement, and integration.



It strives to partner with the federal government on policies for positive collective impact on the Ghanaian communities in Canada, ensuring constructive community engagement, collective ownership of our dual identity and capacity building.



Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony will be the celebrated Professor George Sefa Dei, a Professor of Humanities, Social Sciences and Social Justice Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies.

Other speakers include Hon. Judy Sgro, the Chairman of Canada’s Standing Committee on International Trade, Hon. Mark Holland, a member of the board of Internal Economy, Dr. Ama De-Graft Johnson and Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng.



Hosted by Grace Ata, VP Equisoft, the GUC event is open to all and membership in the non-partisan, non-sectarian association, not-for-profit and charitable entity is by default, i.e., having a Ghanaian heritage.



The organization, through various initiatives, sets out to “ enhance the living standards of Ghanaian-Canadians across Canada.” The GUC seeks to grow Canada’s Ghanaian Community (est. 80,000 2016), celebrate and advance the Ghanaian Canadian Identity and support Ghana in its bilateral relations with Canada.