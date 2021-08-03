Ghana's active COVID-19 caseload nears 6,000-mark

A total of 664 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as of 29 July 2021, the latest figures have indicated.
It takes the country’s active case count to 5,928.
Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 severe.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,994 cases have been recorded in Ghana.
A total of 98,229 of them have recovered.
The death toll has risen to death 837.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 56,789
Ashanti Region - 18,348
Western Region - 6,072
Eastern Region - 4,906
Central Region - 3,866
Volta Region - 3,150
Northern Region - 1,676
Bono East Region - 1,670
Bono Region - 1,625
Upper East Region - 1,328
Western North Region - 937
Ahafo Region - 847
Oti Region - 545
Upper West Region - 500
North East Region - 232
Savanna Region - 135