Ghana's active COVID-19 caseload nears 6,000-mark

Tue, 3 Aug 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

A total of 664 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as of 29 July 2021, the latest figures have indicated.

It takes the country’s active case count to 5,928.

Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,994 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

A total of 98,229 of them have recovered.

The death toll has risen to death 837.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 56,789

Ashanti Region - 18,348

Western Region - 6,072

Eastern Region - 4,906

Central Region - 3,866

Volta Region - 3,150

Northern Region - 1,676

Bono East Region - 1,670

Bono Region - 1,625

Upper East Region - 1,328

Western North Region - 937

Ahafo Region - 847

Oti Region - 545

Upper West Region - 500

North East Region - 232

Savanna Region - 135

