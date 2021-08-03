Ghana's active COVID-19 caseload nears 6,000-mark

The death toll has risen to death 837

A total of 664 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as of 29 July 2021, the latest figures have indicated.

It takes the country’s active case count to 5,928.



Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 severe.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,994 cases have been recorded in Ghana.



A total of 98,229 of them have recovered.



The death toll has risen to death 837.

Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 56,789



Ashanti Region - 18,348



Western Region - 6,072



Eastern Region - 4,906

Central Region - 3,866



Volta Region - 3,150



Northern Region - 1,676



Bono East Region - 1,670



Bono Region - 1,625

Upper East Region - 1,328



Western North Region - 937



Ahafo Region - 847



Oti Region - 545



Upper West Region - 500

North East Region - 232



Savanna Region - 135