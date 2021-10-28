0
Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases fall to 1,817, death toll rises to 1,174

COVID 19 1.jpeg So far, 127,050 have recovered

Thu, 28 Oct 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

As of October 23, Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,817, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

Some 33 new cases were recorded within the period.

The death toll is currently 1,174.

There are 13 critical cases and 40 severe others.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130,041 cases.

So far, 127,050 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 70,298

Ashanti Region - 20,698

Western Region - 7,497

Eastern Region - 6,565

Volta Region - 5,303

Central Region - 4,736

Bono East Region - 2,552

Bono Region - 2,119

Northern Region - 1,737

Upper East Region - 1,454

Ahafo Region - 1,058

Western North Region - 1,006

Oti Region - 846

Upper West Region - 739

North East Region - 283

Savannah Region - 262

