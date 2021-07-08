0
Ghana’s active coronavirus cases climb to 1,758

Blue Coronavirus Some 797 people have died of the virus since mid-March 2020

Thu, 8 Jul 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana has recorded some 129 new cases of COVID-19, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated.

The current active caseload is 1,758.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 96,708 cases.

Of that number, 94,153 have recovered.

The national death toll is 797.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 53,051

Ashanti Region - 16,269

Western Region - 5,957

Eastern Region - 4,464

Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,617

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono East Region - 1,447

Bono Region - 1,434

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 919

Ahafo Region - 794

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 461

North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 123

