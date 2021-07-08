Ghana’s active coronavirus cases climb to 1,758

Ghana has recorded some 129 new cases of COVID-19, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated.
The current active caseload is 1,758.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 96,708 cases.
Of that number, 94,153 have recovered.
The national death toll is 797.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 53,051
Ashanti Region - 16,269
Western Region - 5,957
Eastern Region - 4,464
Central Region - 3,552
Volta Region - 2,617
Northern Region - 1,661
Bono East Region - 1,447
Bono Region - 1,434
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 919
Ahafo Region - 794
Upper West Region - 500
Oti Region - 461
North East Region - 231
Savanna Region - 123
- Coronavirus fight: US-based Ghanaians laud Washington for COVAX support
- Kenya protesters clash with police over Covid curfews, brutality
- Concerns about possible misuse of COVID-19 funds continue to grow - CTAP report
- Achimota School on two-week lockdown
- Achimota school on two-weeks lockdown over rise in coronavirus cases
- Read all related articles