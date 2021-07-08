Ghana’s active coronavirus cases climb to 1,758

Some 797 people have died of the virus since mid-March 2020

Ghana has recorded some 129 new cases of COVID-19, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated.

The current active caseload is 1,758.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 96,708 cases.



Of that number, 94,153 have recovered.



The national death toll is 797.



Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 53,051



Ashanti Region - 16,269



Western Region - 5,957



Eastern Region - 4,464



Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,617



Northern Region - 1,661



Bono East Region - 1,447



Bono Region - 1,434



Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 919



Ahafo Region - 794



Upper West Region - 500



Oti Region - 461



North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 123