Ghana's airports fumigated amid fears of new coronavirus variant

Ghana’s major airports have undergone a fumigation exercise amid fears of a new coronavirus variant

Ghana’s major airports have undergone a fumigation exercise as part of efforts to curb an insurgence of a new coronavirus virus variant.



The variant, which is known as the Delta and said to have emanated from India, was earlier this week reported to have been detected in the Ghana, but government through Health officials debunked such assertions.



The fumigation exercise which was conducted by government through waste management firm, Zoomlion took place across major airports as the country’s first reported case of COVID-19 was an imported one.

Personnel of the fumigation company first undertook the exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with disinfection and fumigation machines such as handheld foggers, knapsack sprayers and automated road sprayers were used for the exercise.



The team disinfected key areas of the airport which included, arrivals halls, departure halls, offices, basement, washrooms, tarmac, VIP lounges, waiting rooms and the other open spaces within the Airport.



Addressing journalists after the exercise, a Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion, Enoch Mintah explained that the continuous disinfection of the country’s airports has yielded some results and proven effective in deactivating of bacteria and curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



“The chemicals and disinfectants being used are WHO-recommended and approved and their potency and environmentally friendly impacts are unquestionable” Mintah pointed out.



Other airports that witnessed the disinfection exercise are the Kumasi, Tamale and Ho airport.