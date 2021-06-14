Ghana’s ambassador to SA supports public schools in Birim North

Charles Owiredu, Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa

Source: GNA

Mr Charles Owiredu, Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, has donated 14 computers to some public schools in Birim North District to promote the teaching and learning of ICT.

The support christened “One school one computer” initiative aims at ensuring public schools in the district acquire desktop computers to support the practical teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology.



The beneficiary schools included Catholic Primary, Presbyterian Primary, Afosu D/A Primary, Islamic Primary, Methodist Primary, Martyrs of Uganda, Presbyterian JHS, CRIG JHS, Afosu Secondary School and the Afosu Nursing School, Afosu Palace and the Police unit.



Speaking at a durbar to hand over the computers to the schools, Mr Owiredu said education was not an individual’s responsibility but a collective one.



He said the government, teachers, parents and students were the four pillars of the country’s education enterprise, adding in the absence of one, education would be fragmentary.



He said education was key to every developed country and, therefore, every means must be adopted to improve it.

Mr Owiradu, who is also a former deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, renovated the Afosu D/A school block and provided computers, printers and A4 sheets to public schools in Afosu, promising to supply the same quantity of items to other public schools.



Mr Owiredu said there were plans to renovate the Afosu Palace and the Afosu police station to create enabling environment for the chiefs and the security personnel.



Nana Kofi Owusu Amoh II, the Chief of Afosu, lauded the former minister for the support, saying that was the first of its kind since he became chief of the area.



The District Director of Education, Madam Rosemond Antwi, expressed gratitude to the ambassador and called for support for the Birim North District education directorate.