Ghana’s anti-LGTBQ+ bill the best in the world – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

•Sam George says the MPs sponsoring the bill are acting in the interest of the country

•He says the bill will protect the country's culture and recommend redemption for homosexuals



•He claims the bill is the best in the world



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has described the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Families Values Bill, 2021" as the best anti-LGBTQ+ bill in the world.



Having acquainted himself with similar laws elsewhere, Sam George is convinced that the bill which is being championed by himself and seven other Members of Parliament provides the best conditions to outlaw the LGBTQ+ community and their advocates in the country.



Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana program on Tuesday, July 27, Sam George said that unlike other countries where there is straight condemnation for such persons, Ghana’s bill provides a window of opportunity for redemption for persons he describes as ‘victims’ of same sex relationships.



He said that the sponsors of the bill considered a number of issues before arriving at what has been stipulated in the proposed bill.

He downplayed suggestions that Ghana could be blacklisted by the international community for taking a stand against LGBTQI+.



“This bill is the best LGBTQ bill in the world so far. We’ve looked at almost all the bills that exist and this is the best. The Ugandan bill is called "kill the gays." Uganda has not been made a pariah state.



“Nigeria has actually imposed death penalty for homosexuality but it has not been blacklisted and called a pariah state. Ghana that has a legislation that ensure the fundamental rights of free trial in court for persons accused.



“Ghana that has reformative process in our bill actually stand in better legal stead in the international community of nations and should not under any circumstance be blacklisted except Ghanaians on their own go to lobby for us to be blacklisted. Nobody can blacklist us because this bill preaches love and not hate,” he said.



Excerpts of the leaked draft bill state that participation in and promotion of LGBTQI+ activities should be criminalized in the country.