Ghana’s approach to tackling crime very terrible – Adib Saani laments

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has expressed disappointment in Ghana’s approach to security issues as he states that our approach is not “wise”.

He added that after all the seeming efforts put into the security sector, crime in Ghana continues to go up.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he expressed: “The government has appointed security ministers and a lot of people; some of the portfolios which are duplication and some of which are to reward the boys, all to tackle security but still crime is going up.



So, that should tell us that the approach we use is not the right approach because if it were, the over 500 people killed in Ghana on annual basis out of crime will just have been down.



If it were a wise approach, we wouldn’t have had violent crimes going up that the US department of state from 2019 to late 2020 had to give advisory warning to their citizens in Ghana. If it were the right approach, we wouldn’t have had armed robbers who are so brazen to the extent that they go after police stations and kill policemen in broad daylight.”



Adib advised that Ghana’s approach to tackling security issues must be “multidimensional”; with a focus on outputs and outcomes.

The issue of security in the country has become a major topic in the media following the recent robbery attack on a Bullion Van that left two dead and one injured.



Armed robbers shot to death, a police officer and an eyewitness, during a robbery incident involving a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra, Monday.



According to another eyewitness, the police officer was providing security to the van while the young lady was a bystander who witnessed the incident.



The driver of the van also sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The dead have been taken to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has directed the Director-General, Criminal Investigation Department to take over investigations into circumstances leading to the killing of a police officer and a bystander during the attack.