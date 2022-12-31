3
Menu
News

Ghana’s bad economic situation will be better soon – Majority Chief Whip

Anno Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is optimistic that Ghana will be great again.

He acknowledges that times are hard and although the government has worked at ameliorating the pains of the people, it can do more to make things better.

In a Twitter post, the Majority Chief Whip called on the government to do more to ensure that cost of living and doing business is reduced further.

He added that with hard work in the coming year, things will turn out for good for the country.

“We shall certainly revive the economy & the situation will get better soon… I have never been more proud of this government, but guys, let’s get to work and prove our worth and readiness to serve: the cost of living and doing business must be reduced further," he said.

Ghanaians have complained about the rising cost of living in recent times with the sharp rise in prices of goods and services in the country.

In recent times, the exchange rate was a worry; something the government had worked tirelessly to ensure that it reduces to bring relief to the people of Ghana.

Government is optimistic that going into 2023, it will be able to bring the economy of Ghana back to its feet in order to make the people of Ghana comfortable.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992