Ghana's bid to become a beacon of emerging democracy globally on course – Nitiwul

Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

Minister for Defense Dominic Nitiwul has revealed that the country’s quest to become a beacon of emerging democracies in the world is on course.

This he noted is premised on the fact that Ghana has for three consecutive times been ranked the topmost peaceful country in the West African subregion.



“For three consecutive times, Ghana has come tops as the most peaceful country in the subregion of West Africa. This year, the latest Global Index rated Ghana for the first, time as the second most peaceful country in Africa, only after Mauritius.



“A feat undoubtedly reaffirms the country’s determination to sustain her status as a beacon of emerging democracies in the world”, he disclosed in a speech read on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the launch of the Peace Fund in Accra.

According to him, irrespective of the successes chalked, the country is still confronted with some major security threats underscoring the need for concerted effort in dealing with them.



“Regardless of the commendable strides that Ghana has made over the years, the country is still confronted with terrorist and violent extremism threats from occurrences, particularly, in the Sahelian countries, the Manor Basin, and the Eastern Corridors with the potential to derail the gains we have painfully achieved over the years. The country continues to face myriads of chieftaincy, land, and related conflicts some of which have been protracted for decades”, he revealed.