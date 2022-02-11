Ghana's biggest problem is NPP and NDC - Opanyin Agyekum

Opanyin Agyekum, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has submitted that the two major political parties in Ghana are the country's problems.

According to him, it is bad that a person is branded as belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, or opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, because of their views on a particular issue.



Whiles making submissions on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme on Thursday, February 10 cited the case of suspending toll collection as a decision he has failed to comprehend.



"When a country becomes noisy, there is no serenity. One of Ghana's biggest problem is the NDC and NPP and I have repeatedly stated it that when you engage in any affair and NDC, NPP considerations are read into it, you have a problem.

He advocated that it was high time that the politics was relegated to the background in the interest of the national good.



