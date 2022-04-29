Ghana’s constitution is broken beyond repair - Hardi Yakubu

Fighter-General of the Economic Fighters League, Hardi Yakubu

Fighter-General says Ghana needs a new constitution

Review of current constitution will only benefit people in power – Yakubu



‘We are arguably the most stable democracy in Africa – Akufo-Addo



Fighter-General of the Economic Fighters League, Hardi Yakubu, has stated that Ghana needs a new constitution to deepen its democracy and also bring improvement in the livelihood of its citizens.



According to Hardi Yakubu, a new constitution is needed because the current one is completely broken and cannot be repaired.



He added that attempts to review it will only benefit people in power, myjoyonline.com reports.



He added that a new constitution is needed because the processes involved in writing a constitution ensure inclusivity since it will allow for broader consultations.

“The Constitution is broken. It is completely broken beyond repair,” Yakubu is quoted to have said.



He added that a new constitution will “birth a truly democratic and prosperous country for all.”



Yakubu made these comments reacting to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s statement on the 30th Anniversary of the Referendum that approved the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



In his statement, Akufo-Addo touted Ghana as operating the best democracy in the West African sub-region.



The president pointed out the political successes of the Fourth Republic in arriving at that conclusion.



Among others, he cited the peaceful transfers of power since 1992 and the resort to the courts to deal with major electoral disputes after presidential elections.