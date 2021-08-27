Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 1,000-mark

So far, 1,001 people have died of the virus in Ghana since mid-March 2020

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has passed the 1,000-mark, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

It is 1,001 as of August 23, 2021.



Some 599 new cases were confirmed within the period.



The number of active cases has also increased to 6,905.



Of that number active, 62 are critical and 149 are severe.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 117,040 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Out of that number, 109,134 have recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 62,745



Ashanti Region - 19,865



Western Region - 6,705

Eastern Region - 5,738



Central Region - 4,216



Volta Region - 4,111



Bono East Region - 2,319



Bono Region - 2,034

Northern Region - 1,699



Upper East Region - 1,352



Ahafo Region - 1,022



Western North Region - 956



Oti Region - 723

Upper West Region - 530



North East Region - 236



Savannah Region - 187