Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 1,000-mark

Coronavirus Death 750x378 So far, 1,001 people have died of the virus in Ghana since mid-March 2020

Fri, 27 Aug 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has passed the 1,000-mark, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

It is 1,001 as of August 23, 2021.

Some 599 new cases were confirmed within the period.

The number of active cases has also increased to 6,905.

Of that number active, 62 are critical and 149 are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 117,040 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Out of that number, 109,134 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 62,745

Ashanti Region - 19,865

Western Region - 6,705

Eastern Region - 5,738

Central Region - 4,216

Volta Region - 4,111

Bono East Region - 2,319

Bono Region - 2,034

Northern Region - 1,699

Upper East Region - 1,352

Ahafo Region - 1,022

Western North Region - 956

Oti Region - 723

Upper West Region - 530

North East Region - 236

Savannah Region - 187

