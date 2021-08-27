Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 1,000-mark

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has passed the 1,000-mark, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
It is 1,001 as of August 23, 2021.
Some 599 new cases were confirmed within the period.
The number of active cases has also increased to 6,905.
Of that number active, 62 are critical and 149 are severe.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 117,040 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Out of that number, 109,134 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 62,745
Ashanti Region - 19,865
Western Region - 6,705
Eastern Region - 5,738
Central Region - 4,216
Volta Region - 4,111
Bono East Region - 2,319
Bono Region - 2,034
Northern Region - 1,699
Upper East Region - 1,352
Ahafo Region - 1,022
Western North Region - 956
Oti Region - 723
Upper West Region - 530
North East Region - 236
Savannah Region - 187
- Disease Control Officer unhappy about rising cases of COVID-19 in Dormaa
- School reopening: Government spent GH¢598 million on nose masks, fumigation, sanitizer, others
- Ghana’s coronavirus death toll reaches 991 – Ghana Health Service
- Private sector credit remains sluggish amid coronavirus fears
- WHO: Coronavirus vaccination triples in Africa but still low
- Read all related articles