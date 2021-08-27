Ghana’s coronavirus death toll reaches 991 – Ghana Health Service

Ghana's dealth toll for COVID-19 has reached 991

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 991 lives, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed.

This comes after the Service recorded nine deaths since its last update on August 20, 2021.



Ghana’s active cases currently stand at 6,981 with 153 cases out of the number deemed severe while 52 persons are in critical condition.



Back on August 22 2021, Ghana recorded 496 new cases which brought the total number of confirmed cases for the period to 116,441 while 108,469 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

On the regional breakdown front, Greater Accra Region still has the most active cases with the North East Region with the least case.



While Ghana is ramping up efforts in the testing regime at the airport, the Kotoka International Airport has currently carried out 1,587,422 tests.