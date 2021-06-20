Ghana’s coronavirus status: 56 fresh infections shoot active cases to 1,239

File photo

Ghana has confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total number of active cases to 1, 239.

This was contained in a situation report dated June 14, and published in the country’s health service’s website.



The report also said nine patients are in critical condition but at least 793 of these patients have so far succumbed to the virus.



13 cases have been declared severe, according to the report.



Further details



So far a total of one million, two hundred and thirty thousand, one hundred twenty-five (1,230,125) samples have been tested. Out of the number 94,913 have returned positive.

Some 92,881 have been recovered and/or discharged after undergoing treatment.



These samples were collected through routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing and from international travellers at the country’s Kotoka International Airport.



Regional Breakdown



All the 16 regions in Ghana have recorded COVID-19 with the capital, Accra still topping the list with over 52,000 infections. The North East region has the lowest with 215 cases.



Vaccine challenges

The development comes as the country battles to get vaccines for its citizens.



Already over 800, 000 people have been vaccinated since March 2021. But getting more vaccines has been fraught with challenges.



A Norwegian newspaper reported that the country was using middlemen to purchase overpriced Sputnik V vaccines sparking widespread disquiet among the public especially from the Minority lawmakers.



At an ECOWAS summit in Accra, President Akufo-Addo charged West African leaders to begin processes to manufacture vaccines to stem the tide.