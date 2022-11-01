Ghana’s current economic crisis is beckon to Duffuor to become president

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

A political enthusiast, Mr. Frank Mintah, has said that the current economic despondency that the country is currently experiencing is a direct beckon to former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to lead the country.

In an interview in Accra, Mr. Mintah who is also a socialist activist pointed out that the failure of the Akufo-Addo government has only dovetailed the failure of the previous Mahama government and that the country is now in dire need of a tried and tested economist.



“Where we are as an economy is no joke – President Akufo-Addo’s state of the nation address on Sunday offered no hope because the man is talking about us getting back on track in 2028. this is where we have to leave all politics behind and pick an economist with a jaw of iron and a track record written in gold. Simply put, we need Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as our next president.”



Mr. Mintah points out that Dr. Duffuor is richly qualified and indeed tried and true. “We often refer nostalgically at the Mills regime and how he had achieved single digit inflation throughout his regime and a fast growing economy – that was because Duffuor was the Finance Minister,” Frank Mintah said.



He said, “Duffuor was the silent engine behind the wonders of the Mills government which walked into the Single Spine Salary trap set for it by the Kufuor government, took up the challenge and changed the salary structure of public sector workers forever while achieving single digit inflation and stable economic growth of 5%”



The call is coming in the wake of President Akufo-Addo’s Sunday address to the state in which he blamed everything and everybody else except his own incompetence and mismanagement.



Irritatingly, the President rehashed the tired excuse that the country’s economic problems are the cause of COVID-19 and the Russia Ukraine war.

Mr. Akufo-Addo also blamed traders for increasing prices, speculators for causing panic withdrawals, Ghanaians in general for not paying their taxes and his detractors for making noise that causes the Ghana cedi to depreciate.



“If Dr. Kwabena Duffuor was president, you would never here such funny excuses. You know why? Because Duffuor is an accomplished entrepreneur,” Mr. Frank Mintah said. Indeed Dr. Duffuor owned the popular UniBank until the Akufo-Addo government collapsed it in political gamesmanship.



According to him, “the bane of Ghana’s economic problems is that we often elect people with academic accomplishments rather than real entrepreneurs and seasoned businessmen to run the economy. We must understand that these days a country is essentially run like a company and therefore we need to elect businessmen to run it, not Art student graduates like lawyers such as Akufo-Addo and Communications experts such as John Mahama.”



He warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to which Dr. Duffuor belongs that, “now is the time to arise to sacred national duty. Make Dr. Duffuor the leader of the party so that we can elect a solution man to lead the country. The NPP will present Bawumia who has already failed as head of the Akufo-Addo economic management team. Bawumia also failed as Deputy Governor of the central Bank who introduced the cedi redenomination. Duffuor was also at the Bank of Ghana as Governor, but never failed the country the way Bawumia has failed us.”



He adds that, “as for John Mahama, the current economic crisis makes him the last person suitable to lead the country given his background in Communications and his own poor handling of the economy as president.”