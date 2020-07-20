General News

Ghana's decision to go ahead with 2020 WASSCE reckless - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, says the decision by Ghana to take part in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is completely reckless and needless.

The West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commenced today, July 20, 2020.



Over 313,837 SHS finalists are sitting for the WASSCE across Ghana.



Kwasi Pratt Jnr. who said this in an interview with Atinka FM’s Ekourba Gyasi said what would be the use of “A” in chains to a “dead” student.



Kwasi Pratt cited Nigeria and Kenya which have rescinded their decision to take part in the 2020 WASSCE until the covid-19 situation improves.



“The decision byGhato take part in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is needless and reckless absolutely reckless let me explain to you, Nigeria’s education ministry has suspend its WASSCE until the situation improves. What will be the use of 25 “A’s” in an exams and not being able to use the grades”, he added.

According to Kwesi Pratt, there are other several ways of grading students and the continuous assessment is one method.



Meanwhile the President for the National Council of Parents Teachers Association (NCPTA), Alex Danso, said in the current circumstances, the children are psychologically unstable and would therefore not be of sound mind to write the WASSCE and BECE examination and come out successfully.



The NCPTA also called on government to postpone the WASSCE and BECE examinations until the situation is brought under control.



