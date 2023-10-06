Ghana’s democracy is threatened – Sammy Gyamfi

The Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has lamented about the state of Ghana’s democracy.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, Ghana’s democracy is currently threatened due to the number of attacks on people with opposing views in the country.



The NDC’s communication officer, who was speaking on this week’s episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV, further shared that Ghana’s democracy is under threat because of the ruling government, the NPP.



This, Sammy Gyamfi explained, is because the youth cannot express their grievances or protest against the government of the day without being attacked or manhandled.



Sammy Gyamfi’s comments also come on the back of the arrests which many lawyers term as illegal but characterised the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.



“The sad reality is that today, our democracy as a country is threatened, and it is threatened because of the kind of government we have. A government that is suppressing dissent and oppressing opposing, you know, persons in the country. Persons who disagree with him. Persons who are opposed to them. And so, consistently, you’ve seen harassment of political opponents; you’ve [seen] the harassment of the media and now, we are seeing the harassment of innocent citizens, including young people who are dissatisfied with the management or if you like the administration of this country.

“They are dissatisfied and disillusioned by the misrule and the mis-governance, the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-NPP government, and they want to vent their frustrations, and they want to do so through peaceful protests, and yet, you see- you know—impediments being put in their way by the government and institutions which are supposed to protect us. The just-ended #OccupyJulorbiHouse is a classical example,” Sammy Gyamfi told the host of Legal Agenda, Matilda Boateng Nartey.



Ghana’s democracy is one that has come under scrutiny with time.



This is due to several arrests that have been witnessed by individuals who spoke against the ruling government.



The most recent of such arrests was the arrest of 49 participants of the just-ended #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest. The victims of the arrest, however, were released on the same day of their detention.



Watch the full interview below:





BAJ/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards