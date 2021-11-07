Ghana's digitalisation drive laudable but long overdue - Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin is a professor of finance and economics at the University of Ghana

Professor Godfred Bokpin, a professor of finance and economics at the University of Ghana has said that Ghana has been late in the digitalization drive.



He explained that while it is a laudable idea being mooted by the government of the day, and spearheaded by the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s timing is a little too late.



“This is a laudable move and I share in the perspective that it is long overdue. In fact, others have gone far ahead of us and we are at more or less at the basis of digital transformation.



“That said, I think there is huge potential from the steps that we are taking if we also take time to address the technical issues underlining them: the procurement issue, the transparency issue and all of that, then we’ll be able to translate the hypothesis, as someone will say, from theory into actual,” he said.

He made this known when he appeared on Saturday, November 6, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Earlier in the week, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a lecture at the Ashesi University dubbed ‘Bawumia Speaks’, and themed ‘Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation: The Ghana Story.’



Among the many things he said the government was spearheading, the vice president stated some five digital projects the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presidency is implementing.



They are the Ghana Card, the Digital Address System, the Mobile money interoperability, the Digitization of the passport office, and the Introduction of Ghana.gov platform.



