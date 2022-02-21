Ghana’s economic challenges due to Ukraine, Russia tension - Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako

Chairman Wontumi says tension between Ukraine and Russia is affecting all economies

Franklin Cudjoe is not well-informed of current happenings in the world – Chairman Wontumi



Tell us what is wrong with our economy - Franklin Cudjoe urges Bawumia



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has said that the current economic challenges of Ghana are due to the tension between Ukraine and Russia.



He said that the government cannot be blamed for the economic challenges the country was going through, therefore, calls for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to comment on Ghana’s economic stance are totally unnecessary.



He added that the tension has particularly heightened the already bad economic position of developing countries which was caused by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“ ... economies around the world are making major losses because of covid and even tension between Russia and Ukraine. Developing and developed countries are being affected by this happening. You can’t put this blame on the government in Ghana,” he is quoted by wontumionline.com.

Chairman Wontumi also said Franklin Cudjoe, who is one of the persons calling for the vice president to talk, “should study economics well.” According to him, Franklin Cudjoe is not well-informed about the current happenings in the world.



President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, had earlier urged Vice President Bawumia to speak to Ghana’s current economic challenges since he is the head of Ghana’s economic management team.



“It is important our Veep, Dr. Bawumia tells us what went wrong with our apparent buoyant economy and what can be done to save it. His political future depends on it.



“The Ghanaian currency, the Cedi is not doing well. No currency stabilization committee can save it, except prudent economic management,” Franklin Cudjoe posted on his Facebook page.







Currently, prices of goods and services, particularly that of petroleum products, are increasing. In addition to this, many international financial organisations have given negative predictions of Ghana’s economic outlook.